End of era as Edinburgh’s historic Caledonian Brewery to be turned into 170 'low-carbon' homes

Edinburgh’s historic Caledonian Brewery is likely to be converted into a “low-carbon” residential development offering 170 new homes after the 154-year-old site was sold to a property specialist.

Brewing giant Heineken announced the closure of the beer-making operation last year and subsequently put the 1.9-acre site on the market. Founded in 1869 by George Lorimer and Robert Clark, the brewery - known locally as the Caley - and its range of distinctive B-listed Victorian buildings provide a significant reminder of the city’s once extensive brewing heritage. Having passed through a range of ownerships during its history, the brewery was operated by Heineken from 2008 following the company’s acquisition of the UK assets of then owner Scottish & Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regeneration specialist Artisan Real Estate said it had now agreed terms with Heineken UK to purchase the site, which is sandwiched into a tight area next to Slateford Road in the west end of the city. Artisan has submitted a proposal of application notice to develop the brewery into a “sustainable, low-carbon residential development”, with plans to deliver some 170 homes. A public consultation programme seeking feedback on the proposals for the site will start in February.

Founded in 1869 by George Lorimer and Robert Clark, the brewery - known locally as the Caley - is sandwiched into a tight area next to Slateford Road in the west end of Edinburgh.

The firm said it had a strong track record in delivering “sensitive” urban regeneration projects. This includes the New Waverley mixed-use development in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town, as well as recently completing the transformation of Glasgow’s historic Custom House into a “thriving hotel quarter”.

Artisan’s Scottish regional director David Westwater said: “The Caledonian Brewery was an important part of Edinburgh’s past - and now it has the potential to become an important part of the city’s future. We plan to create a much needed sustainable, low carbon residential community with around 170 homes providing a healthy mix of accommodation. This will include a mix of one, two and three-bed apartments through to duplex units and mews houses, of which 35 per cent will be affordable housing in line with the City of Edinburgh Council policy.”

He added: “From the start, the brewery’s unique heritage and character will govern our development approach. Around one fifth of the homes will be housed in the existing listed buildings, which we will preserve and restore to their former glory. We will also, wherever possible, respect and reflect the original footprint of the brewery - including recreating the top-floor skyline of the maltings buildings which was demolished following a fire almost 30 years ago.”

The brewery site was placed on the market by property agency JLL in November 2022 after Heineken reviewed options to sell the site as a going concern. At the time, the global brewer said the Victorian infrastructure at the plant meant it was no longer economically viable amid falling production in the last decade.

The maltings houses what was the last remaining direct fired “coppers” to be used in the UK. Also listed is the 130-ft red brick chimney which towers over the neighbouring community.