EedenBull integrates Mastercard Track to drive modernisation of B2B payments.

One of the first open-loop B2B commercial networks, Mastercard Track automates payments-related data exchange between buyers and suppliers.

Consisting of a portfolio of B2B solutions, it helps businesses increase simplicity, flexibility, and efficiency, optimizing the best option of paying or getting paid for every invoice across multiple payment rails.

As a result of the tie-up, Oslo-headquartered EedenBull says its fast-growing network of banking partners will benefit from reduced complexity, driving down costs and enhancing the end-user experience for their business and corporate customers.

The integration demonstrates EedenBull’s commitment to drive modernisation of the B2B commercial payment ecosystem.

It also marks the next step in its mission for delivering deep payment expertise and cutting-edge technology to banks around the world.

Nicki Bisgaard, CEO and co-founder of EedenBull, said: “The global pandemic is accelerating a move towards automated B2B payments and shifting business’ digital expectations in the process.

“As a result, banks need help optimising their offering to not lose out on customer loyalty or the huge opportunity that lies ahead. This collaboration underpins our commitment to delivering optimised B2B payment solutions to our banking partners, allowing them to meet the complex needs of their business customers.”

He added: “EedenBull is delighted to continue its excellent relationship with Mastercard. By joining Mastercard Track, we believe our solution helps to solve some of the most urgent B2B payment challenges today.”

Eedenbull will use Track Business Payment Service as a Buyer Payment Agent (BPA) by integrating with Mastercard APIs and it will be actively offering the service to its partner banks.

The business was founded in 2018 and earlier this year it launched its Q Business programme with 65 banks in Europe and globally.