Edinburgh's Menzies Aviation seals EasyJet contract covering 21 airports

The contract renewals will see the group provide a range of ground services, such as passenger, ramp, cabin cleaning and de-icing, for the low-cost carrier. Collectively, these contracts represent more than 80,000 “turns”, or aircraft movements, annually.

Menzies said it had a “well-established” relationship with the airline, dating back more than 15 years, with a particularly long history of handling EasyJet at its home base at London Luton Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That partnership continues with the Scots group providing full ground handling and de-icing services at Amsterdam, Nice, Stockholm Arlanda, Prague, Budapest, and Isle of Man airports as well as ground handling at London Luton plus passenger and supervision services at 11 airports across Spain.

The contract renewals will see Menzies provide a range of ground services, such as passenger, ramp, cabin cleaning and de-icing, for low-cost carrier EasyJet.

In addition, Menzies provides de-icing at Manchester and London Gatwick and de-icing and cleaning at Edinburgh Airport.

Chairman and chief executive Philipp Joeinig said: “As one of Europe’s leading airlines, we are delighted that EasyJet has yet again selected Menzies as its partner of choice to deliver a suite of services across its European network.

“Multiple contract renewals are testament to the excellent standard of service that our teams in Europe provide, and we look forward to continuing to deliver best-in-class solutions for EasyJet to further strengthen our already long-standing partnership.”

John Menzies started out in 1833 when its eponymous founder opened a bookshop at 61 Princes Street, Edinburgh which was to become the only wholesale bookseller north of the Border.

The newspaper and magazine distribution business was spun out in 2018, creating Menzies Distribution, and leaving the rest of the firm to focus on providing aviation services.

Menzies Aviation operates at more than 200 airports in 37 countries, supported by a team of 25,000 people.

Despite the negative impact on the global aviation industry from the pandemic, the firm has sealed a string of contract renewals and new business wins over the past 18 months.

In August, Menzies ramped up its presence in Central America with a key acquisition and agreed additional contracts in the Oceania region.

The firm agreed to acquire a majority 51 per cent stake in Interexpresso Costa Rica, which will see the Scots firm’s footprint expand in Central America, described as “an exciting growth market”.

Interexpresso is an aviation services provider headquartered in Costa Rica. Its core business relates to cargo handling and aviation security services, primarily consisting of cargo document handling, cargo security screening and aircraft access control.

Meanwhile, the group secured new business with Virgin Australia, providing ground services at Darwin, Cairns and Queenstown while also supporting air cargo services at Darwin.

At the start of September, Menzies posted an underlying operating profit of £22 million for the six months to the end of June, reversing the £39m loss suffered a year earlier.

Joeinig told investors: “I am pleased that we have delivered a strong first half despite the continuing impact of Covid-19 on travel.

“We are confident that our resilient business model leaves us well placed to prosper as flight volumes continue to recover.”

A message from the Editor: