Menzies Distribution takes wraps off 'state-of-the-art' facility in Morayshire

Stephen Mooney of Menzies Distribution with Richard Lochhead MSP at the new Elgin facility.

The firm, which was spun out of Edinburgh-based John Menzies, said the Elgin centre would service some 2,000 parcels, pallets and full loads daily for business-to-business and business-to-consumer customers. It will provide additional local employment.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead formally opened the 10,375-square-foot facility.

Stephen Mooney, parcels operations director at Menzies Distribution, said: “This latest investment is not only bringing new jobs to Elgin but will also support the growth and momentum we are seeing across the sectors we serve from news, retail and e-commerce, to packaging, healthcare, field engineering and food.

“I’m particularly pleased that we will be able to make our electric vehicle charging points widely available and play a role in developing the charging ecosystem. Menzies has ambitious plans for the future and we are committed to growing our network in the northern Highlands and Islands.”

Lochhead added: “Menzies is a company that has demonstrated its commitment to Moray and the wider region, so I was delighted to officially open their new distribution centre in Elgin.

“This is a facility that’s designed for the future, powered by green energy sources, and supporting the expansion of Menzies’ fleet of electric vehicles.”

He added: “More and more local businesses are stepping up and looking at how they can do business in a more responsible way and here Menzies is showing real leadership in moving to a more sustainable model and supporting our communities to do likewise.”

A message from the Editor: