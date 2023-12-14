Edinburgh's Kelso Pharma agrees 'exciting' partnerships with European pharmaceutical firms

New deals come just weeks after group took first step in European expansion strategy.

Dr Tom Stratford, CEO, and Mark Inker, both of Edinburgh-based Kelso Pharma. Picture: Robert Perry

Edinburgh-headquartered Kelso Pharma has agreed two “exciting” collaboration agreements with European pharmaceutical companies PharmaPath and Valpharma.

The new partnerships come just weeks after Kelso took its first step in its European expansion strategy by agreeing to acquire Italian firm Velit Biopharma. The Scots group is headed by chief executive Tom Stratford, previously CEO of Kyowa Kirin International (KKI), the European and US business arm of Japan’s Kyowa Kirin, which purchased Borders-based ProStrakan Group in 2011.

Kelso said the specific products covered by the PharmaPath and Valpharma agreements were not being disclosed at this time but the partnerships will add a new therapeutic area to the product portfolio of Kelso Pharma and its UK subsidiary, Stirling Anglian Pharmaceuticals (SAP). Since its inception in 2020, Kelso has taken a number of steps to grow the business in an “effective and sustainable manner”. The acquisition of Glasgow-based SAP in January 2022 provided a UK platform and springboard for future sales growth.

Mark Inker, managing director UK at Kelso Pharma, said: “We’re incredibly pleased to announce these exciting partnerships with the teams at PharmaPath and Valpharma. Kelso Pharma is committed to working with organisations that have strong values and a clear mission to help patients. Our partnerships with Valpharma and PharmaPath make complete sense for our business and we look forward to working with them moving forward and bringing these medicines to market.”

PharmaPath, whose large manufacturing site is located in the Greek capital of Athens, specialises in the development, supply and life-cycle management of solid oral dosage pharmaceutical products. It has a strong track record of collaborating with international pharma companies, working with some 75 partners and servicing 45 European and international markets.

Valpharma and Valpharma International focus on pharmaceutical development and contract manufacturing, specialising in solid oral dosage medicines and nutraceuticals, both developed with modified-release formulations. The group has facilities in Serravalle in San Marino and Pennabilli, Italy.