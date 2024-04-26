Edinburgh west end boutique hotel and popular eateries get stunning £1.2 million makeover
A west end boutique hotel and sister eateries offering views of Edinburgh’s iconic castle have been relaunched following an extensive £1.2 million overhaul.
Signature Group has pumped the seven-figure sum into The Rutland, The Huxley and Kyloe, which are located across from the Johnnie Walker whisky experience, marking a further regeneration of the area at the west end of Princes Street. Each of the hotel’s nine renovated rooms has been adorned with artwork inspired by some of Scotland’s most iconic brands, design flourishes including Mulberry wallpaper and a “bath butler” package featuring indulgent products from Arran Aromatics.
Housed under the same roof of the building, which dates back to the early 1800s, The Huxley and Kyloe bar/eateries have also undergone a makeover by Birmingham-based interior design company Tibbatts Abel. Guests can sample a refreshed Huxley menu that is said to “celebrate Scottish classics with a touch of American soul”, in the revamped surroundings.
Louise MacLean, business development manager for Signature, which operates 20 bars, restaurants, hotels, night clubs and a brewery, said: “Each detail throughout this refurbishment has been meticulously curated to ensure an unparalleled guest experience whether dining, drinking or dreaming. We want our guests to feel relaxed, at home, and to experience affordable Scottish luxury at every touch point. Whilst these three venues stand alone in their offerings, character and design, they are united in their shared vision to deliver unforgettable experiences with top level Scottish hospitality in an iconic Edinburgh location providing a well-placed offer ideal for international tourists, corporate visitors and locals alike.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.