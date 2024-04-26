Edinburgh west end boutique hotel and popular eateries get stunning £1.2 million makeover

The popular Huxley bar and restaurant has undergone a renovation.

A west end boutique hotel and sister eateries offering views of Edinburgh’s iconic castle have been relaunched following an extensive £1.2 million overhaul.

Signature Group has pumped the seven-figure sum into The Rutland, The Huxley and Kyloe, which are located across from the Johnnie Walker whisky experience, marking a further regeneration of the area at the west end of Princes Street. Each of the hotel’s nine renovated rooms has been adorned with artwork inspired by some of Scotland’s most iconic brands, design flourishes including Mulberry wallpaper and a “bath butler” package featuring indulgent products from Arran Aromatics.

Housed under the same roof of the building, which dates back to the early 1800s, The Huxley and Kyloe bar/eateries have also undergone a makeover by Birmingham-based interior design company Tibbatts Abel. Guests can sample a refreshed Huxley menu that is said to “celebrate Scottish classics with a touch of American soul”, in the revamped surroundings.