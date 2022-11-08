Aberdeen packing tech outfit to use fresh funding to ramp up operations and add workers

The company, which specialises in automated systems for food companies, has received a significant round of investment from Alba Equity and Scottish Enterprise, further bolstering previously raised funds. It plans to ramp up its team of 21 and strengthen its production, product development and support capability.

The firm was founded in 2018 by Ben Bamford and Ben Stuart following careers developing and commercialising technology within the energy sector. Having developed the underlying robotic tech over the past three years, the pair are now focused on helping the food sector address a “critical” labour and efficiency challenge. Since its formation, Leap has built a team of talent including robotics engineers, machine learning specialists, software developers, 3D printing and data specialists. It plans to double in size following the fundraise.

Chief executive Bamford said: “Our customers are facing tough times with labour shortages and cost inflation. Our AI-enabled robots are helping to solve these challenges from our bases in Aberdeen and Edinburgh. The capital we have raised will help us expand the team and our facilities and enable us to scale up and deliver to a wider range of customers.”

Jock Gardiner, John Duncan (Alba Equity), Ben Bamford, Ben Stuart.

Advertisement Hide Ad