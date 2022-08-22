Edinburgh vaping chain VPZ to open ten more stores by end of year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last summer, the firm opened a 'vape clinic' within its Newbridge store with plans in place to roll out the service across the entire retail estate.

The business will increase its portfolio to 160 sites across Scotland and England, including in Glasgow and London.

VPZ made the expansion announcement as it takes its mobile vape clinic on the road throughout the country.

It comes as government ministers continue to promote vaping, with Public Health England claiming e-cigarettes carry a “fraction of the risk of smoking”.

However, last month research indicated a sharp rise in underage vaping over the last five years, according to Action on Smoking and Health.

VPZ director Doug Mutter said: “As the UK’s leading vaping specialist, we are spearheading the fight against the nation's number one killer - smoking.

“Our plans to open ten new stores and the launch of our mobile vape clinic responds 100 per cent to our ambition to engage with more smokers throughout the country and help them take the first steps on their quit journey.”

However, he said that the sector could be improved, calling for greater scrutiny of those selling products,

“At the moment we have a challenge in the industry where imported, many unregulated, disposable vaping products are readily available from local convenience stores, supermarkets and several other general retailers with no age verification control or regulation in many of these,” Mutter added.