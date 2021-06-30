Edinburgh vaping chain VPZ opens five new stores since lockdown easing

Director Doug Mutter: 'VPZ is the UK’s leading vaping specialist and we are spearheading the fight against the nation’s number one killer - smoking.'

The latest sites are located in Helensburgh, Port Glasgow, Castlemilk, Glenrothes and Farnborough, in England, creating about 15 jobs.

The firm said that in the weeks since re-opening, it had delivered a 165 per cent increase in its “new to vaping” kit sales. It noted that demand had been driven by people having no access to NHS services to help quit smoking and vaping retailers being closed due to not being classed as essential during lockdown.

Director Doug Mutter said: “VPZ is the UK’s leading vaping specialist and we are spearheading the fight against the nation’s number one killer – smoking.

“The pandemic has triggered an increase in smoking rates and the public health problem has been compounded by funding cuts for NHS stop smoking services and local support groups.

“This latest investment in our offering and expansion of our store footprint underlines our commitment to playing our part in regaining this lost momentum and helping the UK achieve its ambitions to be a tobacco-free nation by 2030.”

In May, the capital firm announced record sales and outlined plans for more “vape clinics” to help more smokers quit.

Mutter added: “Each of our specialists are trained and have expert knowledge, they work to the individual needs of the customer and many of our specialists are former smokers who have quit through vaping, so understand the ups and downs of the journey.”

