From left: head of financial services practice Charles Churchill, co-founder and MD Richard Jacobs, Scotland MD Andy Boyes, and senior adviser Mark Thundercliffe.

A boutique management consultancy firm that recently installed its global headquarters in Scotland has announced a trio of senior appointments as part of its growth strategy. Alba Partners, which was founded by Scotland-born siblings and former Accenture executives Richard and Carol Jacobs in 2021, says it has helped dozens of major, multi-national companies with transformation and change projects to date, and now has 40-plus consultants.

The firm, which is a member of Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE) and also has offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and London, last year decided to expand back to its native Scotland, with a focus on the energy, finance, and public sectors. An early strategic hire was Graeme Jones, former chief executive of SFE, who was signed up as chair.

Also now helping grow the consultancy, which describes itself as a “talent-focused transformation specialist”, in Scotland and strengthening its financial services practice are Andy Boyes, Charles Churchill, and Mark Thundercliffe. Boyes has joined as an MD with specific responsibility for Alba Partners in Scotland, the first senior hire to the consulting team north of the Border since its launch announcement. He was previously a partner with consultancy Wavestone UK and has more than 34 years’ experience in leading strategic business and digital transformation in senior consulting and line organisation roles.

Churchill has been appointed head of Alba Partners’ financial services practice, following more than 17 years in consultancy and leadership roles. He is described as having a proven track record in delivery governance, managing complex projects across Tier-1 investment banks, as well as retail banking, and previously held senior roles at a major Swiss bank.

Thundercliffe has joined as senior advisor with a focus on the company’s financial services practice, having formerly served as chief risk officer with HSBC and Virgin Money, and group senior advisor for Bank South Pacific, while he also holds several non-executive board roles with UK financial firms.