Thousands of extra student rooms are currently in the pipeline.

Student accommodation in Edinburgh is big business these days, with developers keen to cash in on an affluent student population looking for comfortable accommodation in convenient locations.

With over 35,000 students studying at the University of Edinburgh alone, there’s a huge market to target.

But the developments can sometimes prove to be controversial, with local communities worried about the buildings themselves and potential antisocial behaviour.

Website www.Skyscrapercity.com keeps on top of things, thanks to contributor Kenspeckle, and lists numerous developments across the city.

Here’s where the planned student blocks will be built, what they will look like, and when they will be built.

1 . Shore Station - Baltic Street This £118 million redevelopment of the B-listed former Edinburgh & Leith Gasworks in Leith will create a 604 bed student residence, 18 homes, and ground floor commercial units. It's due to be completed by the end of 2027.

2 . 179 Canongate Plans to turn the former New Street Gasworks buildings into a 76 bed student residence have been approved.

3 . Westfield Road Planning authorities have given the green light to plans to build this 289 bed student residence in Gorgie.

4 . Former Tynecastle High School Currently under construction, when completed in 2026 this poject will redevelop the B-listed former Tynecastle High School into a 468 bed student residence, a community space, and a community urban farm.