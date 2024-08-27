Edinburgh start-up’s bionic hand promises ‘life-changing’ benefits for amputees

“With the use of truly revolutionary, unique and disruptive technology, our body-powered bionic hand is raising the standard of upper-limb prosthetics” – Fergal Mackie

An Edinburgh start-up has secured significant six-figure funding to forward the development of its mechanical bionic hand.

Metacarpal will use the £800,000 in seed funding to accelerate its prosthetics development and improve the lives of amputees. Investors in the funding round included SIS Ventures, Scottish Enterprise, Worth Capital, Oxford Technology, the University of Strathclyde and Gabriel Investment Syndicate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in the Scottish capital, Metacarpal has used advanced engineering techniques to create a highly functional prosthetic hand that is completely controlled and powered by body motion, without the need for electronics. The bionic hand is said to combine the practicality of body-powered control with the functionality of a myoelectric prosthetic - including five-finger motion, variable grips and wrist positions.

Edinburgh-based start-up Metacarpal was founded by University of Strathclyde product design engineering graduate Fergal Mackie.

The venture was founded by University of Strathclyde product design engineering graduate Fergal Mackie in 2020 and was inspired by an accident he had in the final year of his studies. After falling over and breaking both of his wrists, Fergal had to discover new ways to complete his daily tasks, sparking an interest in prosthetics.

To date, the majority of development in prosthetics has focused on robotic hands, leaving a gap in the market for body-powered devices. By providing a better alternative, the venture aims to enhance the acceptance rate of prosthetics.

The NHS estimates that more than a quarter of upper-limb amputees choose to wear no prosthetic at all rather than using any currently available products, while the global market for upper limb prosthetics is forecast to reach almost £1 billion by 2028.

Mackie, founder and chief executive, said: “Metacarpal was established to create a better quality of life for amputees. With the use of truly revolutionary, unique and disruptive technology, our body-powered bionic hand is raising the standard of upper-limb prosthetics. It is the only device to utilise reactive body-power technology giving fingers individual motion.

“The success of the seed funding round is a huge milestone for the business, which will enable us to develop our bionic into a commercially viable product with the potential to change the lives of prosthetics users. I cannot wait to see the impact that it has.”