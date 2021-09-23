Edinburgh start-up to slash costs of getting behind wheel of electric car

Loveelectric has been founded by Scots entrepreneur Steve Tigar, formerly chief executive of personal finance app Money Dashboard.

Tigar, a graduate from the University of St Andrews, received a scholarship to undertake the prestigious Saltire Fellowship programme, an initiative designed to spur entrepreneurial thinking and action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His new venture is rolling out a scheme for employees that operates in a similar way to cycle to work. By paying a small amount from their gross salary in return for income tax and national insurance savings, workers can afford to lease a new electric vehicle.

Edinburgh-based financial technology - fintech - firm Loveelectric has been founded by entrepreneur Steve Tigar.

Loveelectric promises to “eliminate the hassle of traditional company car schemes”. Its platform allows employees to handle the leasing process themselves.

Tigar, who is the start-up’s chief executive, said: “We want to see electric cars become the norm and easily accessible for everyone.

“Scotland’s drivers want electric cars now and with COP26 in Glasgow just around the corner, it’s become a huge talking point. Switching to electric is one of the biggest ways to make a real difference and tackle the climate emergency.

“We want to support all businesses to empower their staff to make the switch to electric. Our Drive Change campaign is designed to raise awareness of the difference electric cars make compared to those which run on petrol and diesel.

“We are committed to helping thousands of employees switch in the next 18 months, collectively saving them millions.”

A message from the Editor: