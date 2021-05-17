What are the benefits to owning an electric vehicle in Scotland?

The sale of petrol vehicles will be banned from 2030 meaning that all vehicles will be powered by electricity or another renewable source of energy.

In this episode of Sustainable Scotland, we look at the benefits of owning an electric vehicle (EV) in terms of cost and charging points and also explore how an EV can sell electricity back into the grid.

Guests for this episode include Iagan MacNeil of Smart Energy GB , Andy Robinson of Transport Scotland and Elinor Chalmers of the Electric Vehicle Association Scotland.

We explore how EVs are key to Scotland reaching its net zero target and why Scotland, it could be argued, is the best place to own one in the UK.

An electric vehicle charging point in Edinburgh

Elinor Chalmers, director at Electric Vehicle Association Scotland, said:

“Scotland is the best place in the UK to own an electric vehicle.

“We have a comprehensive charge point network and there are also interest-free loans available to purchase new electric cars.

“We also have a very green grid meaning you are more than likely to be charging power that comes from renewable sources.”

You can subscribe to Sustainable Scotland on Anchor FM and wherever you get your podcasts from.

