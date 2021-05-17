In this episode of Sustainable Scotland, we look at the benefits of owning an electric vehicle (EV) in terms of cost and charging points and also explore how an EV can sell electricity back into the grid.
Guests for this episode include Iagan MacNeil of Smart Energy GB , Andy Robinson of Transport Scotland and Elinor Chalmers of the Electric Vehicle Association Scotland.
We explore how EVs are key to Scotland reaching its net zero target and why Scotland, it could be argued, is the best place to own one in the UK.
Elinor Chalmers, director at Electric Vehicle Association Scotland, said:
“Scotland is the best place in the UK to own an electric vehicle.
“We have a comprehensive charge point network and there are also interest-free loans available to purchase new electric cars.
“We also have a very green grid meaning you are more than likely to be charging power that comes from renewable sources.”
