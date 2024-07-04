Jennifer Robertson, owner and founding partner of Spey, will exit the business following a brief handover.

Edinburgh public relations firm Muckle Media has further grown its footprint after acquiring fellow PR agency Spey.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, follows Muckle Media’s successful acquisition and integration of food, drink and hospitality communications brand Taste Communications, in 2022, and PR agency Platform PR, in 2015. Muckle has acquired 100 per cent of Spey’s shares, making it a fully owned subsidiary.

Nathalie Agnew, managing director and founder of Muckle Media, said the two brands would continue to operate separately, with client teams across consumer, corporate, spirits, hospitality and tourism continuing to serve existing clients and gun for new business. Spey, which was set up in Speyside, recently launched the first ever tracking tool to measure the climate impact of PR activity.

Jennifer Robertson, owner and founding partner of Spey, who will exit the business following a brief handover, said: “After almost a decade growing Spey, I think it is a good time for a new chapter in my career and life. It has been a privilege to build the agency working with the very best colleagues and to serve clients from every corner of the globe, with whom I have had the honour of a lifetime to work with. I have been thinking for some time about what I want to do with the next stage of my career, while juggling the joy and challenges of being a mother to young children and continuing to contribute to the organisations and industries that I am passionate about.

“I leave the company in great health with a highly talented team across our offices in Speyside and Edinburgh, working with the finest group of clients. I wish Nathalie and the now much bigger team the very best in this next exciting step of their journey.”