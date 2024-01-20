Edinburgh legal firm 'throws traditional box in the bin' with trainee recruitment campaign

Last year’s inaugural programme saw seven law graduates join the business.

An Edinburgh firm of solicitors and estate agents has launched a legal trainee recruitment drive with a twist.

Traditionally, law graduates would be expected to pass formal assessments during their quest to kick-off their legal careers. However, Leith-headquartered Watermans, which also has offices in Glasgow and Dundee, is encouraging applicants aspiring to break the traditions of the legal industry to showcase their personalities through a video, presentation or art.

Applications for the 2024 legal traineeships for anyone holding a diploma in professional legal practice run until January 28, with a similar number of places available this summer. The firm said its trainees practise law from day one and are trusted with their own caseload.

Managing director Scott Whyte said: “Following the success of our 2023 trainee recruitment campaign, we are launching our plans to take on further trainee solicitors in 2024. Our approach to recruitment isn’t just out of the box - it throws the old traditional box in the bin and takes a completely fresh approach.

“To start with, we give students the credit they deserve. We don’t need to test their maths or reasoning skills with assessment centres or psychometric testing. We are interested in the personalities of the people we bring into the business. How will they interact with their colleagues and our clients? That is what will define a Watermans trainee and ultimately make them a well-rounded and ‘human’ solicitor in the years to come.”

Recent research by the Law Society of Scotland revealed that smaller, one to five-partner firms are responsible for training almost a third of Scotland’s young solicitors.

Evie Brown, who was one of last year’s intake at Watermans, said: “I am a first-year trainee in the conveyancing team and it’s safe to say that no two days are the same. Beginning your legal career can be a very daunting experience but I have been made to feel incredibly welcome.”