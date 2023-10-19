The first student to graduate from a scholarship scheme set up in memory of the high-profile lawyer Kirk Murdoch has started a traineeship at legal heavyweight Pinsent Masons.

Emilia Gordon, who is dual qualified in Scots and English law after graduating from the University of Dundee, has joined the firm in London and will initially be working within its pensions team. The scholarship was set up to help promising students from less advantaged backgrounds and who traditionally would have difficulty in accessing a career in law.

Kirk Murdoch was chairman of Pinsent Masons in Scotland and Northern Ireland when he passed away in 2017 and during a 35-year legal career played a pivotal role in the development of Scottish legacy firm McGrigors, which merged with Pinsent Masons in 2012.

The scholarship supports the Law Society of Scotland charity, Lawscot Foundation, and provides students with career mentoring, financial support and offers summer vacation work placements, with the opportunity of being offered a traineeship following graduation.