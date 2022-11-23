Edinburgh law firm Boyd Legal acquires well-known Fife practice in second deal of 2022

Boyd Legal, the Edinburgh-headquartered law firm, has swallowed Fife practice Baird & Company, marking its second acquisition this year.

The deal brings Baird & Company partners into the firm, with John McAndrew becoming a consultant and Carolyn Bean assuming the role of head of private client. The pair, along with their team, will continue to service a portfolio of Fife clients.

To consolidate the acquisition and ensure Glenrothes-based Baird & Company keeps its identity in Fife, it will rebrand to Baird Legal, the firm said. Boyd Legal’s Kirkcaldy practice will also take on the Baird Legal branding, “reflecting its commitment to the area”. Baird & Company was founded in the 1960s by Donald Baird, described as a key pillar of the Fife community.

Diana Boyd, managing director of Boyd Legal, which was founded in 2004, said: “The essence of what we are about is ensuring that we are a large enough business to have a strong management team. This is increasingly necessary for firms to cope with the complexity of money laundering and all regulatory matters. Our management team, including new operations director Shona Black, has played a critical role in the acquisition and, going forward, will enable us to strengthen the business while the legal team continues to deliver an excellent legal service.

“Smaller practices are finding it difficult to cope with carrying out legal work and at the same time managing all the regulatory issues. Increasing consolidation within the legal market is something we are certainly going to see more of. We are promising a seamless transition with the acquisition and importantly, want to reassure clients that our excellent service will continue as usual.”

Baird & Company has now moved to Office 5, New Law House, Glenrothes with its main office now at Baird Legal, Townsend Place, Kirkcaldy. Estate agency is now available as part of Baird Legal’s portfolio, which includes residential property, equity release, lettings, commercial property, business acquisitions and sales, executries, trusts and power of attorney, and guardianship.

Baird & Company became one of the largest legal businesses in Fife with eight partners and offices across Scotland. Over the years various partners moved on or retired. Partners Bean and McAndrew are the successors and have been with the firm for more than 30 years. Boyd Legal has a team of about 30 staff and lawyers across its offices and facilities in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Dundee, Perth and Inverness.

In February, Boyd Legal announced that it had taken over the client business of long-established East Lothian practice Somerville & Russell, which has closed. Boyd acquired the clients of the Musselburgh solicitor which closed after more than 30 years of operating in the town. Bosses at Boyd promised a “smooth transition” and continuation of the service provided to Somerville & Russell’s clients who require legal services around wills and trusts, estates and executry advice. Estate agency and conveyancing will also be offered but court work and family law services will not continue. Somerville & Russell had recently closed its Bridge Street premises in Musselburgh, resulting in a number of redundancies.

