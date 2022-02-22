Edinburgh law firm Boyd Legal to take over client business of collapsed East Lothian practice

Boyd has acquired the clients of the Musselburgh solicitor which has closed after more than 30 years of operating in the town.

Bosses at Boyd have promised a “smooth transition” and continuation of the service provided to Somerville & Russell’s clients who require legal services around wills and trusts, estates and executry advice.

Estate agency and conveyancing will also be offered but court work and family law services will not continue.

Boyd Legal managing director Diana Boyd: 'Sadly, the closure of Somerville & Russell illustrates the continued consolidation of the legal sector caused by the effects of the Covid pandemic and economic uncertainty.'

Somerville & Russell recently closed its Bridge Street premises in Musselburgh, resulting in a number of redundancies.

Boyd Legal managing director Diana Boyd said: “We have worked closely with Somerville & Russell to ensure there will be a stress-free and efficient transfer of the firm’s private client business and would assure those clients that they are guaranteed a professional service which will meet all of their requirements.

“We understand that for individuals and families engaged in arranging wills and executory matters that this can be a challenging and sometimes daunting time, but our team of experienced legal professionals has many years of combined experience of dealing in these issues.

“While there will no longer be a presence in Musselburgh, the important thing is that clients who are transferring over to Boyd Legal will notice no discernible difference in the quality of legal advice and professional and personal support that will be at their disposal.

“Musselburgh is a thriving town which is fast expanding in response to a high demand for quality housing and excellent transport links and we look forward to introducing our team to new clients from the Honest Toun.”

She added: “Sadly, the closure of Somerville & Russell illustrates the continued consolidation of the legal sector caused by the effects of the Covid pandemic and economic uncertainty.”

Formed in 2004, Boyd Legal is a boutique legal practice with an expertise in private client, property, estate agency and lettings. It is based in Queensferry Street in the capital’s west end, with an office in Kirkcaldy and facilities in Glasgow, Dundee, Perth, Inverness and Aberdeen.

