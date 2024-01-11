All Sections
Some of the ambitious housing projects set to be built in Edinburgh in the coming years.

Major Edinburgh Housing Developments 2024: These 17 projects are set to create 8,932 homes in the Capital

Each one of these ambitious projects will add hundreds of new homes to Edinburgh's housing stock.

By David Hepburn
Published 11th Jan 2024, 10:48 GMT

Developers are set to add thousands of new home to Edinburgh's urban landscape in the coming years.

The city has a shortage of housing - as anybody who has looked for a property in Scotland's Capital will attest - so hopefully these major schemes will have a positive impact.

Website www.Skyscrapercity.com keeps a record of developments from the initial planning application to completion dates , thanks to contributor Kenspeckle, and lists numerous housing developments across the city. 

Here are the 17 biggest, what they'll look like and what stage they're at.

1. Leith Dockside

2. Redheughs Village

3. 525 Park View

4. Waterfront Plaza

