Each one of these ambitious projects will add hundreds of new homes to Edinburgh's housing stock.

Developers are set to add thousands of new home to Edinburgh's urban landscape in the coming years.

The city has a shortage of housing - as anybody who has looked for a property in Scotland's Capital will attest - so hopefully these major schemes will have a positive impact.

Website www.Skyscrapercity.com keeps a record of developments from the initial planning application to completion dates , thanks to contributor Kenspeckle, and lists numerous housing developments across the city.

Here are the 17 biggest, what they'll look like and what stage they're at.

1 . Leith Dockside This £80 million development in Leith will create 373 homes, alongside two commercial units, on the waterfront. Phase one is due for completion by July 2025, with phase two following early the next year.

2 . Redheughs Village Planning has been approved for 'Edinburgh's Garden District' to be built on 56 hectares of land in Gogar. Phase one will create 1,350 homes, a primary school and a neighbourhood centre.

3 . 525 Park View Currently going through the planning process, this scheme in Crewe Toll would build 256 homes alongside ground floor commercial units.