Edinburgh housebuilder Miller looks to win over residents with second meeting on new home plans

The Edinburgh-based group said the development had the potential to bring “significant benefits” to the existing local community, with the homes sited in a “sustainable and accessible” location, by virtue of having shops, schools and other services within walking distance. If approved, the development will offer a choice of two to five-bed properties, said to be “ideal for first-time buyers, families or downsizers”.

The second consultation event will be held in person on October 26 and will allow members of the community who did not engage with the digital online event to view the proposals. It will also offer an opportunity for the company to update residents on the feedback received at the first event, which included “strong local interest” in protecting Davies Park and how it could be improved and safeguarded for future generations to enjoy. There has been local opposition to previous plans to build an access road through the park as part of any housing development, which could involve the construction of around 160 homes.

In May 2021, Miller Homes acquired Wallace Land & Developments, which controlled the site in Kinross.

An example of what part of the new Miller Homes development could look like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur Mann, strategic land director for Miller Homes, said: “We are committed to continuing discussions with the Kinross community about our proposals for a residential-led development in the area. We’ve held constructive discussions with the community through our initial event and are keen to follow this up by highlighting the revisions made based on the input provided. In particular, we are keen to look at how Davies Park could be retained and enhanced for the benefit of the local community whilst also providing access to the proposed new homes.

“This is an evolving discussion, and we encourage the community to attend our second event, to meet the team and share their views about what they would like to see as part of the scheme,” he added. “This development has the potential to further enhance Kinross, and we welcome the opportunity to present our latest designs and engage with residents.”