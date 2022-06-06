Edinburgh housebuilder Miller Homes appoints industry veteran to board

Stephen Stone has a 40-year career in housebuilding, most notably as chief executive of Crest Nicholson between 2005 and 2019, and more recently as chairman of Keepmoat Homes. He joins Miller Homes’ board as a senior non-executive director.

Stone’s other non-executive roles include the Home Builders Federation (HBF) and National House Building Council (NHBC). He also acted as an advisor to Apollo, the asset management company that acquired Miller Homes from its previous owner, Bridgepoint, earlier this year.

The high-profile appointment follows on from the recent restructure of the leadership team at Miller, with Stewart Lynes becoming chief executive earlier this year, replacing Chris Endsor who stepped up to the role of executive chairman as part of the company’s strategy as it embarks on its next stage of growth.

Miller Homes currently builds some 4,000 homes a year across the UK and has ambitions to grow to 6,000 units in the medium-term.

Endsor said: “Stephen is a valuable addition to the board, with few people sharing his vast experience and knowledge of the sector. His operational and strategic leadership skills will be extremely complementary and ensure we are even better placed to create additional value for all our stakeholders, whilst continuing our excellent financial and operational performance.

“On behalf of the board, we very much look forward to working closely with Stephen and welcome him to the team,” he added.

The company has been building homes for more than eight decades.