Edinburgh hospitality group launches search for next generation of master chef
An Edinburgh-based hospitality operator that runs more than 20 venues has launched a UK-wide search for the next generation of culinary talent.
Signature Group said it was offering aspiring cooks the opportunity to take the next big step in their career, as part of its “senior chef academy”.
Under the mentorship of Ian Boyd Thorpe, executive chef at the group’s Rutland Hotel in Edinburgh, the successful applicant will join the first intensive three-month development programme in November and start honing their cooking skills before Christmas.
The academy is designed to immerse aspiring senior chefs in the standards, systems and culture of Signature Group, which has a portfolio of more than 20 venues in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, St Andrews and Bridge of Allan.
The training initiative is expected to continue to run every three months throughout 2026, with at least one full-time senior chef position being offered at the end of each programme.
Tom Adam, head of food for Signature Group, said: “We’re really excited to be launching our senior chef academy just in time for the festive season.
“This structured, three-month development programme has been designed to support aspiring senior chefs in building the skills, confidence and leadership required to thrive in our kitchens across the Signature portfolio. This is a unique opportunity to learn our standards and systems, receive mentorship, and grow into a role that matches your strengths and ambitions.”
Entry into the programme includes a formal interview and a practical skills test to assess readiness and potential, the firm added.
