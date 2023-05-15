Edinburgh family retail institution to open new store and create up to 20 jobs

Edinburgh retail institution Margiotta is expanding and opening a new store in the city thanks to a six-figure funding deal that will create up to 20 jobs.

The firm will be locating its latest outlet on Harrison Gardens in the Shandon area after using the £725,000 injection from HSBC UK to purchase and fit out the 2,000-square-foot premises, previously owned by an architecture firm. The store will be the family-run business’ second outlet in the Shandon neighbourhood.

The new space will be used to host food and drink from local suppliers, such as Fortitude Coffee and Heather Hills Honey, as well as a wide range of homeware products. The existing store in the area will remain as a newsagent confectioner with the addition of homemade gelato, paninis and artisan coffee for sit in or take away. The new branch is due to open this summer and is expected to create 16-20 jobs.

Franco Margiotta, founder and managing director of Margiotta, said: “Both we and our customers value local produce from quality suppliers, so we’re looking forward to being able to expand our product range with our increased footprint. HSBC UK’s support has helped us to grasp the opportunity to buy this new space, and explore a new venture as we bring to life our first café-style venture at our older store.”

Ash McBrearty, corporate relationship director at HSBC UK, added: “It’s fantastic to see an independent business born and bred in Edinburgh grow and thrive. We’ve enjoyed working with the Margiotta family to help them expand their retail portfolio and diversify their offering.”

Margiotta was established in the early 1970s by Franco Margiotta and his brother. Together they opened their first shop in Marchmont selling food and wine. The family business has gradually expanded over the years and Margiotta has ten shops across Edinburgh and East Lothian, with the latest branch on Harrison Gardens becoming its 11th shop.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh-based garden design and build specialist Armstrong Gardens and Landscapes has bounced back from the pandemic to report turnover of more than £1 million. The upturn also saw staff numbers double to 14 during the financial year, with founder Fraser Armstrong targeting further growth.