Student accommodation in Edinburgh is big business these days, with developers keen to cash in on an affluent student population looking for comfortable accommodation in convenient locations.
With over 35,000 students studying at the University of Edinburgh alone, there’s a huge market to target.
But the developments can sometimes prove to be controversial, with local communities worried about the buildings themselves and potential antisocial behaviour.
Website www.Skyscrapercity.com keeps on top of things, thanks to the sterling work of contributor Kenspeckle, and lists numerous developments across the city.
Here’s where the planned student blocks will be built, what they will look like, and when they will be built - from those set to be completed this year, to those that face being scrapped due to planning approval being rejected.