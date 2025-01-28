Four of the student accomodation developments set to spring up in Edinburgh over the coming years.Four of the student accomodation developments set to spring up in Edinburgh over the coming years.
Four of the student accomodation developments set to spring up in Edinburgh over the coming years. | Various

Edinburgh Developments 2025: 25 student accommodation projects planned for Scotland's Capital - creating nearly 5,000 rooms

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 28th Jan 2025, 12:49 BST

If completed, these developments would create accommodation for 4,888 students in Edinburgh.

Student accommodation in Edinburgh is big business these days, with developers keen to cash in on an affluent student population looking for comfortable accommodation in convenient locations.

With over 35,000 students studying at the University of Edinburgh alone, there’s a huge market to target.

But the developments can sometimes prove to be controversial, with local communities worried about the buildings themselves and potential antisocial behaviour.

Website www.Skyscrapercity.com keeps on top of things, thanks to the sterling work of contributor Kenspeckle, and lists numerous developments across the city.

Here’s where the planned student blocks will be built, what they will look like, and when they will be built - from those set to be completed this year, to those that face being scrapped due to planning approval being rejected.

This £118 million redevelopment of the B-listed former Edinburgh & Leith Gasworks in Leith will create a 604 bed student residence, 18 homes, and ground floor commercial units. It's due to be completed by autumn 2027.

1. Shore Station - Baltic Street

This £118 million redevelopment of the B-listed former Edinburgh & Leith Gasworks in Leith will create a 604 bed student residence, 18 homes, and ground floor commercial units. It's due to be completed by autumn 2027. | Michael Laird Architects

Plans to turn the former New Street Gasworks buildings into a 76 bed student residence have been approved. It's now under construction and due to be completed by autumn 2026

2. 179 Canongate

Plans to turn the former New Street Gasworks buildings into a 76 bed student residence have been approved. It's now under construction and due to be completed by autumn 2026 | 3DReid

Planning authorities have given the green light to plans to build this 289 bed student residence in Gorgie.

3. Westfield Road

Planning authorities have given the green light to plans to build this 289 bed student residence in Gorgie. | jmarchitects

Currently under construction, when completed by autumn 2026 this poject will redevelop the B-listed former Tynecastle High School into a 468 bed student residence, a community space, and a community urban farm.

4. Former Tynecastle High School

Currently under construction, when completed by autumn 2026 this poject will redevelop the B-listed former Tynecastle High School into a 468 bed student residence, a community space, and a community urban farm. | Michael Laird Architects

