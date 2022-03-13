Edinburgh business coach launches latest book focused on better communication in business

Derek Borthwick, who has more than 30 years’ experience in sales, marketing and distribution, has written “How To Talk To Anybody”, based on the science behind how the brain works to enhance communication.

Mr Borthwick, founder of training firm Power2Mind, said the book – the third he has penned – is designed to help transform people’s understanding of others in business settings.

“It builds on the understanding of the brain and explores the world of verbal communication,” explained the author, whose earlier career was in financial services for firms including JP Morgan.

“Using the power of words coupled with an understanding of non-verbal communication can not only reduce miscommunication but can save money, increase efficiency, enhance wellbeing and close more sales and deals,” he said.

“Used correctly it can have a massive impact not only when building business and personal relationships but also when pitching for business, managing people and closing a sale.”

Mr Borthwick has lectured at a number of universities, including Edinburgh, Heriot-Watt, Napier and Stirling, on communication skills, presenting techniques, and management.

Business coach Derek Borthwick has published the latest in a series of books aimed at helping business people communicate better. Picture: contributed.

His first book, “Inside the Mind of Sales”, launched in September 2020 followed by “Body Language: How To Read Any Body”, which was launched in November 2021.

“The aim of the latest title is to help people in business to present and read customers better, close more deals, have improved coaching skills, get accurate information from interviews, and have more productive meetings,” said Mr Borthwick, who is also a neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) practitioner.

Before setting up his coaching business, he served as UK business development director for SYZ Asset Management.

The latter, which manages money on behalf of clients including pension funds, insurance companies, and investment funds, and is part of Geneva-headquartered SYZ & Co, launched into the Scottish market in 2014 after taking offices in Charlotte Square in the capital.

Mr Borthwick had previously served as vice-president of sales in the UK for JP Morgan and as a senior sales manager for Fidelity Investments.