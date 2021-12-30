Body language in business focus of new book from Edinburgh author and coach

Derek Borthwick, who has more than 30 years’ experience in sales, marketing and distribution, and has also provided training programmes for firms such as Jupiter Asset Management and Maples Group, has launched “Body Language, How to Read Any Body”.

It is being pitched as a brain book about body language, covering everything from presenting and public speaking to how to get people to like you and identifying different personalities.

Borthwick, who is a clinical hypnotherapist and founder of Power2Mind, said: “My first book which focused on sales, using 30 years of experience in the field and working for some of the world’s largest companies, was an overwhelming success and led me to digging a bit deeper on how the brain works in relation to body language.

“When you really understand body language in business and all non-verbal communications it can really make a big difference when building relationships and closing a sale.

“The feedback already has been really positive and I’m looking forward to helping more people in business to really understand how the conscious and unconscious mind works when interpreting body language and the secret to understanding all non-verbal communication which can help in business and also in our personal lives.”

The author has lectured at various universities on his training methods, including Edinburgh, Heriot-Watt, Napier and Stirling. His first book, “Inside the Mind of Sales”, launched in 2020.

