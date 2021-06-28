Edinburgh Boiler Company turns up the heat with prestigious UK accolade

The firm is the capital’s largest boiler installers and beat off stiff competition from around the UK to land the prestigious award, winning recognition for its innovative approach to customer service.

“It’s a real honour to win this award,” said managing director Mark Glasgow, who established the company in 2015.

“As a business we pride ourselves on our customer service, integrity and quality of our work, particularly during what has been such an unsettling and worrying year for everybody.

'We focus on high quality service' - Mark Glasgow

“When we started out, our focus was on delivering a really good local service and nothing has changed since then.

“I was determined to make the customer experience as enjoyable and stress-free as possible and we have worked hard to earn a reputation that sets us apart from our rivals. That is backed up by 1000 reviews on Trustpilot with more than 90 per cent ‘excellent’ ratings to date.

“It’s great to see that hard work recognised in this way and it really says a lot about who we are as a company. I couldn’t be more pleased for everybody.”

As he prepares to mark the company’s sixth anniversary later this year, Mr Glasgow added: “We lead the way for both Worcester Bosch and Ideal Boilers and have also been awarded the highest boiler installation accreditation with both of these UK boiler manufacturers.

“We have come a long way since starting out and I’m confident there are even more exciting times ahead for us as we aim to continue to be one of the industry’s most progressive businesses.”

The Global Business Excellence Awards are one of the world’s highest profile awards, which attract a wide range of entries from across the world, from large international PLCs and public sector organisations to dynamic and innovative SMEs.

The award was decided by an independent judging panel comprising, Penelope Cheshire, founder of Beauty Works, Ian Hughes, MD of Consumer Intelligence, Nicky McCrudden, MD of the McCrudden Partnership and The Compliance Workbook CEO Ryan Dempsey.

Commenting on the Edinburgh Boiler Company’s success, they said: “When it comes to service, the Edinburgh Boiler Company is in a class of its own. It has competed with well-known multi-national providers and won the title of Scotland’s No. 1 boiler company by Trustpilot and many other prestigious awards.

“Realising that service by heating contractors was poor, the business was set up to focus on boiler installations and deliver a high-quality service. The Edinburgh Boiler Company’s service-focused strategy has paid off.”

