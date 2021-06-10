Edinburgh-based surveying firm builds up annual turnover

PMP, which specialises in building surveying, quantity surveying and project management, in fact saw turnover jump by a tenth to £3.7 million as it continues to invest in expanding services to clients with senior hires to its network of five offices.

MD Joe Madden commented: “Our active client list has helped to keep our team busy and while we reflect on a challenging year for everyone, we’re pleased to have ended this year in profit, with 100 per cent staff retention, several staff promotions, and the opening our fifth office, in Bristol.”

'We’re pleased to have ended this year in profit,' says MD Joe Madden. Picture: Whyler Photos of Stirling.

The board of directors has recruited two experienced professionals. David James joins the Glasgow office as director and Jordan Smith returns to Scotland from London as associate. Both will serve on the quantity surveying (QS) team, which has secured several project wins in recent months, including Gleneagles Hotel and the University of Glasgow.

John Edwards, lead director of cost consultancy, added: “The arrival of David and Jordan in Glasgow is an added boost at a time when we are seeing increasing volumes of cost consultancy work. Both of them are respected names in the industry and join us with tremendous experience in delivering large commercial projects.”

PMP said the QS team is a significant part of the firm’s growth, having recorded a double-digit increase in turnover each year since it started three years ago. “In the last year, the team has secured three major Scottish projects totalling over £70m in construction value,” the Edinburgh-based firm added.

It also stated that its investment in England “continues to pay off” with the newly created Bristol office reporting 90 new instructions since opening in December and 25 new clients. The team has inspected more than 1.7 million square feet of commercial property and is managing projects valued at in excess of £10m.

PMP was founded in Edinburgh 29 years ago and now has 52 staff across the UK – in Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, Manchester, and Bristol.

