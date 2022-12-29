Finance-focused recruiter Core-Asset Consulting has stressed that it is working to lead the conversation on major social, economic and environmental issues after being named one of 14 Scottish innovative, fast-growth scale-ups that are pushing boundaries.

The Edinburgh firm has joined a community that features the likes of Intelligent Growth Solutions, which specialises in infrastructure to grow crops indoors; Skyrora, a rocket company also based in the Scottish capital; and Numan, a health app working to tackle the stigma around men’s health – with all ranking among the 14 trailblazers in Scotland and more than 70 across the UK as named by HSBC UK and Wired Magazine.

To celebrate, Core-Asset founder Betsy Williamson joined senior leaders from the other Scottish organisations selected for a networking event to discuss how to spread the message of sustainability in business.

She said: “The trailblazing event brought together the very best of innovative business leaders across a number of different sectors. Everyone was conscious about how to make Scottish business more sustainable as well as socially and economically progressive. It was great to hear about a number of companies which were not just surviving through this economic uncertainty, but thriving. We will continue to do all we can to raise awareness of socio-economic issues in the Scottish workplace.”

Core-Asset Consulting was formed in 2005, initially focused on Scotland’s asset-management sector, but later expanding to cover financial services more broadly. It now boasts dedicated accounting, investment operations and finance teams, and also operates in the Scottish legal sector. Ms Williamson was earlier this year selected to be one of five inspiring women in business to feature in a high-society photoshoot.