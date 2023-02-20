Edinburgh-based IT firm Stellar Omada has its eye on new client wins in 2023 after last year seeing income almost double.

The company, which specialises in programme delivery and service management, in 2022 recorded revenue of £16.3 million, up from £9.1m in the prior 12 months. Colin Frame, founder and MD, said “The results are a tribute to the expertise and hard work of all our people, and there is a growing demand for the services we provide.”

The business also last year launched an advisory board, with finance veterans Mark Smith and Russell Saunders its first appointees. Mr Smith is described as having operated at board and executive committee levels in banking and other financial services businesses for more than 25 years, and has since 2015 been a special advisor to end clients such as HSBC, First Direct, Santander, Lloyds Banking Group and several building societies. He has also held several non-executive director and trustee positions at start-up and Aim-quoted businesses, for example. Additionally, Mr Saunders is billed as bringing more than 40 years’ experience working with global banks, regulators, and technology firms.

Mr Frame said the creation of the advisory board “is a signal of intent”, while Stellar Omada chair Royston Hoggarth stated: “Having Mark and Russell in place will be invaluable as Stellar moves into its next phase of growth, as both bring a wealth of experience and a vast network which the company can leverage over the months and years ahead.”

'There is a growing demand for the services we provide,' says boss Colin Frame. Picture: Alistair Pryde.

Other appointments to the leadership team include Laura Paterson joining as HR director. She previously spent more than a decade with Shell specialising in HR, organisational changes, and learning programmes, and has also served as a board trustee at Scotland Women in Technology.

Stellar Omada, which operates from Roddinglaw Business Park and has previously laid out plans to be a £100m business, also strengthened its commercial relationship with football team Hearts during the year, including its sponsorship of the first team’s away kit, and ongoing support to Heart of Midlothian’s Innovation Centre including the delivery of digital skills to young people.