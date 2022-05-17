Edinburgh IT specialist recruiting after adding 50 posts since start of year

Stellar Omada has also secured a number of new business wins and assignments, including work for the likes of NatWest, Atos and Edinburgh-based private bank Hampden & Co.

The firm, which specialises in programme delivery and service management, recorded revenue of £4.4 million during the first quarter of 2022, up from: £1.7m a year earlier. It is targeting full-year revenue in the region of £20m.

Stellar added 50 tech specialists to its team during the first quarter and is actively recruiting for multiple positions, including business analyst, test analyst, data analyst and developer roles.

Managing director and founder Colin Frame said: “While we’ve already brought a load of people into the business this year, we need even more people to come on board.

“While there is great tech talent in Scotland, we’re finding that the size of the talent pool is starting to constrain our growth plans, so we’re actively looking at ways we can develop home grown talent.”

At the end of April, the firm’s headcount numbered 170, just four years on from the business being founded by Frame in 2018.

The firm is set to announce an advisory board to complement its main board, which is chaired by Royston Hoggarth.

Colin Frame, CEO and founder of Edinburgh-based Stellar Omada. Picture: Alistair Pryde

In November, Stellar partnered with Heart of Midlothian FC’s Innovation Centre, to help support the club’s initiative around community inclusion and digital education.

The centre based at Tynecastle encourages young people - with a focus on girls and young people from disadvantaged groups - to develop skills in science, technology, engineering, and maths. Stellar joins other corporate brands including Dell and Baillie Gifford.

Frame added: “Hearts have developed a pioneering initiative, and they are taking an approach that is very much aligned with our own belief around the importance of getting more people into IT and tech in Scotland.