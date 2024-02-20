Craig Scott, public sector business development director at Commsworld, says: 'We have a significant track record of success in this field across the UK.' Picture: contributed.

Edinburgh-based telecoms service provider Commsworld has downloaded a major seven-figure contract to massively upgrade connectivity to 42 schools in and around Dundee, complementing similar work it has done in the west of Scotland and south of the Border.

The £2.6 million, ten-year deal will see the company invest in 40 kilometres of new fibre infrastructure across the Scottish city, with schools gaining access to “the fastest” full-fibre internet connection with initial speeds at a minimum of 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) and scalable to 10 Gbs per school, also replacing Dundee City Council’s “ageing” infrastructure currently in place in schools.

The new capability is expected to enable each school to boost their digital learning capabilities, in particular enabling greater use of cloud-based services, with measures to ensure all pupils are kept safe online, and the project building in extra capacity that can meet further future demand.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, convener of Dundee City Council’s children, families, and communities committee, said: “We are keen to achieve Digital Schools Award Scotland status by next summer, and, with digital infrastructure such as high-speed fibre internet as a key plank of digital learning, this contract will be an important step on that journey.”

Craig Scott, public sector business development director at Commsworld, cheered the new contract, adding: “We have a significant track record of success in this field across the UK. Commsworld has similarly delivered enhanced and easily upgradable connectivity to schools in Glasgow that has totally transformed digital learning – one of many significant improvements made by our company to the city’s digital infrastructure – as well as schools in North Lanarkshire and Renfrewshire.

“Likewise in England, we have recently completed massive improvements to connectivity to 110 schools in Northumberland, delivering a step-change in particular for primary and secondary schools in rural locations, which previously had very limited capacity. We look forward to delivering similar positive outcomes and transformation for the schools across Dundee.”