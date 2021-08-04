Commsworld scores top marks with major new education contract

The contract will provide Lanarkshire-based SEEMiS Group, which is used by every council-run primary and secondary school in Scotland, with access to the communications network specialist’s ultra-fast UK-wide optical core network.

Commsworld said the agreement will provide much extra capacity, as well as a more resilient and robust service, and will improve connectivity through its own infrastructure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SEEMiS provides day-to-day digital administrative support for teachers, education officials and public sector bodies including local authorities and government.

Commsworld says the role digital and data connectivity plays in education today 'has never been more important'. Picture: monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

An example is through the recording of attendance at all primaries and secondaries, as well as most nurseries throughout Scotland, helping school administrators to contact, via text message, parents/carers as required.

Commsworld said resilience is important as the system enables public bodies to compile the most up-to-date figures for reports on, say, pupil attendance, and absences due to Covid.

Its chief commercial officer Charles Quinn said: “SEEMiS is a vital resource for schools and education administrators the length and breadth of the country, so it is vital that SEEMiS has the best connectivity that can be provided, connectivity that is 100 per cent resilient.

“Commsworld can provide SEEMiS with this through our own network, as we manage the process of data transference from end to end. The role that digital and data connectivity plays in education today has never been more important, so it is heartening that as a business SEEMiS is fully embracing the connectivity we have to offer.”

SEEMiS Group boss Danny Gallacher said: “This new contract with Commsworld provides a real step-change in our capability, stronger resilience and greater flexibility. With the right digital infrastructure, provided by Commsworld, we firmly believe we will provide a significantly better, faster and more resilient service going forward.”

The contract is the latest for Commsworld, which recently won the deal to bring ultra-fast connectivity to Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.