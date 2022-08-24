Edinburgh and Glenrothes confirmed as latest store openings for fast-growing pet shop chain

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest branches will open in Glenrothes, Fife, on September 24 and in Edinburgh this autumn. It follows the opening of Jollyes in Stirling in June and builds on the popularity with local pet lovers of the long-standing stores at Clydebank and Perth.

Together, the three openings take the firm’s total investment in Scotland this year to almost £1m, creating 34 jobs and taking the total number of workers in Scotland to 55.

The Edinburgh store, at Hermiston Gait Retail Park, will also feature a dog grooming salon.

Kerry Midgley, regional manager, said: “We’re continuing to look at other locations and strongly believe Scotland will be an important area of growth for Jollyes in the future.

“The investment we’re making at Glenrothes and Edinburgh builds on the success of our existing stores and with five stores across Scotland we are now starting to create a significant footprint and becoming a name that will become increasingly familiar.”

Backed by Kester Capital, Jollyes has more than 80 stores across the UK. In July, it acquired Penparc Pet Centres with five stores in the Midlands, which together with new openings in Cookstown, Wrexham, Stirling, Southport, Stockton-on-Tees and Poole has accelerated the pace of expansion.

Bosses said demand has never been higher, helped by a surge in pet ownership during the pandemic and increasing recognition of the health and well-being benefits that pets bring. There are now 35 million pets in the UK.