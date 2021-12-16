'Eco-friendly' family homes development set for coastal Aberdeenshire village

Claymore Homes is building 23 properties at Millburn Rise after tapping into a seven-figure loan from Bank of Scotland through its Clean Growth Finance Initiative (CGFI).

Five of the three, four and five-bedroom properties have already been sold and purchasers will move into their new homes next summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which was established in 2007, said each of the homes has been designed to be as energy efficient as possible, fitted with double-glazed windows, as well as roof-mounted photovoltaic panels.

How one of the new homes at the St Combs development will look.

John Smith, director, Claymore Homes, said: “The Millburn Rise site is in an absolutely ideal location for local families looking for their next home. It is an increasingly attractive area as more people seek coastal living alongside good commuter links into Aberdeen and we’re thrilled to be welcoming buyers.

“The area has suffered from a lack of modern housing and the new development will also help to attract younger families to relocate back to the village.

“Bank of Scotland’s Clean Growth Finance Initiative has helped us to complete this build, while also supporting our ambition to make the most of the opportunities presented by the green economy.”

The firm directly employs 70 staff across Aberdeenshire, plus many more through subcontractors.

Grahame Andrew, relationship director at Bank of Scotland, added: “Projects like these are vital to the ongoing development of Aberdeenshire and we will continue to support other local firms as we look to help the business community in the region prosper.”

A message from the Editor: