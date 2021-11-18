New builds: Dandara outlines its Aberdeen homes ready to move into before Christmas

The Poplar Exterior

One of the company’s most highly sought-after developments is Hazelwood.

Situated in the Granite City’s leafy west end, it comprises two-bedroom apartments and three-, four-, and five-bedroom houses all within walking distance from the city centre.

The Yew, at Plot 37, is a spacious five-bedroom detached villa with a south-west-facing garden that benefits from sunlight for most of the day, and an integrated garage, priced at £539,950.

The Yew Living Area

The ground floor features a formal lounge at the front, which can be entered from both the hallway and the open-plan kitchen and dining area situated to the rear.

The fully-fitted German kitchen features stone worktops and is equipped with all appliances, while French doors in the dining space open directly on to the landscaped garden.

There is a WC and separate utility room leading to the garage.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms. The master and second bedrooms have generously-proportioned built-in wardrobes as well as ensuite shower rooms.

The Yew Kitchen Dining Area

A family bathroom and additional storage can also be found on the landing.

Another Hazelwood property ready for a Christmas move is the ground-floor two-bedroom Apartment 2, which is the largest one remaining and features a sunny garden. It is priced at £259,950.

Meanwhile, located within the historic Stoneywood Estate, the Stoneywood development is five and a half miles north of the city, close to Bucksburn.

The semi-detached Alder house type is available at plots 15 and 21 for £284,950. On the ground floor is an open-plan lounge and kitchen with separate utility room, while the first floor features three bedrooms and a family bathroom. A fourth smaller bedroom could be used as a study.

The Alder Kitchen

The master bedroom covers the entire top floor, with an ensuite and generous dressing area.

Both properties have west-facing gardens and are in a woodland setting close to the River Don.

Dandara’s Grandhome development at Bridge of Don is also north of the city, but is just a ten-minute drive to the city centre.

The two-bedroom Poplar house type is available to move into by Christmas at plots 45 and 49, both priced at £199,950.

Hazelwood Apartment

Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara Aberdeen, says: “Aberdeen is a fantastic location for families and first-time buyers alike, from the rich history and incredible architecture to the vibrant nightlife, it has everything you could need.

“It is undoubtedly one of the best Scottish cities to live and work in. The excellent quality of life is testament to the good-value homes, schools, fantastic open spaces and the true sense of community that anyone who lives here can attest to.

“Climate change is an issue that we feel strongly about at Dandara, with our homes incorporating a number of eco-friendly features like photovoltaic panels.”

To find out more, visit www.dandara.com.

The Alder Exterior

