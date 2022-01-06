Change in driving seat at North Berwick-based Jerba Campervans with co-founder moving to chairman role

Simon Poole founded the business in 2006 alongside his wife Cath after deciding to turn his passion for building VW Transporter conversions into a business.

Specialising in converting Volkswagen Transporter T6.1 Models, it says its turnover has accelerated every year, and in 2018 it adopted employee ownership, with its 14-strong team benefiting from a yearly, equal profit share, regardless of their position.

Mr Poole is preparing to hand over the daily reins to someone who will 'continue Jerba’s success and innovation'. Picture: contributed.

Mr Poole – who was in December named Director of the Year for Small-Medium Businesses and won the Edinburgh and the Lothians regional award at the Institute of Directors Scotland’s Director of the Year Awards – has now decided to step back from the day-to-day running of the company.

He said: “Running this business has been the greatest thrill of my life. My wife Cath and I bought a T4 campervan from another converter in 2002, we loved it, but we also felt that there were a couple of things that we could improve on, and so we started Jerba.

"Now, almost 17 years later, this passion of ours has really flourished into a trusted and recognised business. It has been fantastic to see the company grow so successfully and this success is down to the remarkable team we have behind us.

“I’m now looking to hand the daily reins over to some capable hands to continue Jerba’s success and innovation and to look after the wonderful team. We have a number of exciting plans in the pipeline for 2022 and we need an MD who will bring a fresh, diversified approach to the role.”

He is seeking to appoint someone who understands the ethos of the company, and who will help drive it to explore other commercial opportunities in the UK campervan and wider vehicle-conversion markets.

The firm said it recently received official accreditation from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles as one of a handful of converters to be recognised as a Motorhome Qualified Converter – and the only one in Scotland.

“Jerba Campervans has also been recognised for its ethical tax conduct by the Fair Tax Mark group, and was awarded the Good Business Charter for responsible business practices in 2020,” the business added.

