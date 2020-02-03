East Lothian beauty brand founder attains Wildlife Friendly Certification

A Scottish botanist and beauty brand founder has become the first entrepreneur in the UK to attain Wildlife Friendly Certification from the Wildlife Friendly Enterprise Network for her products.

Sally Gouldstone is behind East Lothian-based Seilich, which is billed as being built around sustainability, and comprises handmade natural cosmetics including face mists, body sprays and room mists.

The botanicals it uses in its products are based on Scottish wildflower species such as yarrow, comfrey, plantain and wild carrot, which it grows in its meadow – providing a robust habitat for wildlife.

READ MORE: First annual profit for organic skincare firm Purdie’s of Argyll

READ MORE: Edinburgh-based Pure Spa to open first store on Rose Street - offering quick treatments to 'busy professionals'

The meadows harness a native seed mix created by a local seed company and developed in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh to benefit pollinators.

Wildlife Friendly products contribute to the conservation of more than 12 million hectares of diverse wetlands, forests, and grasslands; protect keystone endangered species in Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin and North America, including the snow leopard, elephant, tiger, cheetah, red panda, and wolf; and benefit in excess of 200,000 people through increased food security, income and employment.

Gouldstone said: “Joining forces with the Wildlife Friendly Enterprise Network offered an opportunity for us to demonstrate that natural products can not only be 100 per cent natural but actually be a force of good for nature.