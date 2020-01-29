First annual profit for organic skincare firm Purdie’s of Argyll

An organic skincare company based in Oban has reported its first annual profit since launching in 2017, following strategic advice from Argyll and Bute Council’s Business Gateway.

Purdie’s of Argyll director Gavin Purdie approached the organisation to support the development of a new strategy, with a focus on achieving profitability through a boost in both manufacturing capability and range of organic beauty products.

The firm has expanded its range of organic skincare products. Picture: contributed.

In addition, funding from the Business Gateway Local Growth Accelerator Programme helped it to invest in a brand new purpose-built manufacturing facility in Oban.

Purdie said: “As we embark on the next stage of our business journey, we’ve really appreciated having the Business Gateway team regularly on hand to provide support and advice to help us focus on the development of the business and ultimately achieve profitability.

“They have signposted us to funding opportunities that have allowed us to significantly invest in our manufacturing facility and thereby expand our product range, both of which have contributed to our success over the last two years. We are now in a strong position heading into 2020, with plans to expand further into the health and wellbeing market and continue building on our progress.”

Angela Vernel of Business Gateway Argyll and Bute said: “It can be a challenge to implement a bold new strategy for your business, but Gavin’s clear focus and passion for the brand has been instrumental to its growth over the last two years and we look forward to seeing their continued success in 2020.”