East Kilbride's Eureka Solutions hails software century milestone as turnover jumps

Eureka Solutions, the East Kilbride-based tech outfit, has notched up its 100th client on the back of a long-standing partnership with a global business software supplier.

The firm hailed the milestone as grain storage specialist Trinity Grain became its newest Oracle NetSuite client. Cloud software specialist Eureka recently celebrated its tenth anniversary with Oracle NetSuite, a partnership which has seen the Scots firm grow more than 250 per cent to become a £5 million-plus business with more than 70 staff.

Trinity Grain is preparing for a period of growth and development under new head of finance, Caroline Whillock. She previously partnered with Eureka while overseeing financial transformation at virtual reality gaming firm nDreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Lindores, chief executive of Eureka Solutions, said: “Reaching our 100th customer is a brilliant achievement - the fact that it is thanks to a returning customer is the cherry on top. Return business is the greatest compliment we can receive. Trinity Grain is a fascinating business that provides an invaluable service to the farming community and we look forward to delivering a successful project and nurturing a long-term partnership.”

David Lindores, chief executive of Eureka Solutions: 'Reaching our 100th customer is a brilliant achievement.' Picture: Ian Georgeson Photography

Advertisement Hide Ad