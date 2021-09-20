East Kilbride's Eureka Solutions on cloud nine with latest financial results

Founded in 2004, Eureka Solutions operates out of offices in East Kilbride. Picture: Helen Barrington

The East Kilbride firm recorded an annual turnover of £4.5 million in its latest financial year – up 2 per cent on the previous 12-month period. It saw enquiries double and client numbers increase by 4 per cent over the period.

Founded in 2004 to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with their financial systems, the company rapidly became a software developer in its own right, creating products to enhance the established accountancy and book-keeping package Sage. It has been named Sage Developer of the Year five times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further diversification followed in 2012, when the firm added NetSuite to its portfolio. It has since built a UK-wide list of clients.

Chief executive David Lindores said: “Our team have stepped up and made sure that our clients enjoyed exceptional service and creative solutions during one of the most difficult times for business that anyone has ever encountered.

“Like every other employer, we’ve had to deal with fear and uncertainty, but we have focused on our clients, just as many of them turned to cloud-based software as a work-from-home solution.

“The pandemic has accelerated what was already happening in terms of a move towards cloud technology. Some estimate that it has accelerated the change by at least five years and businesses will continue to need expert help to manage these changes.”

Increased demand has already seen Eureka add 12 staff to its 65-strong team in the past six months. Meanwhile, it is drawing up plans to take its proprietary integration technology to the global market.

Lindores added: “The need for cloud-based operations is greater than it has ever been. Now more businesses are seeing the new possibilities that open up for them when they can access all of their vital business data via a web browser, wherever they are.

“We are in a good place, because we are one of a tiny handful of firms that are five-star partners for delivering Oracle NetSuite.

“However, we also have our own, bespoke business integration software platform, which is where we see some of the greatest growth potential.”

A message from the Editor: