East Kilbride tech firm to help boost fortunes of virtual reality gaming business

Cloud software experts from Eureka Solutions will transform nDreams’ financial function as the virtual reality (VR) outfit continues to thrive in the rapidly growing gaming industry.

It comes following Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg’s recent announcement of nDreams’ highly anticipated Ghostbusters VR game on the platform.

Alan Miles, NetSuite sales director at Eureka Solutions, said: “It’s an extremely exciting time for nDreams, working with some of the world’s biggest companies to create incredible experiences for customers – we’re very thrilled to play a part in that journey.

“We are increasingly seeing businesses coming to us experiencing the issues caused by rapid scale-up. By cutting down the time it takes to manage the books, the software will give the nDreams finance team more time to add strategic value.”

Eureka Solutions has 72 staff and clients across sport, tech, hospitality, non-profit, wholesale distribution, ecommerce and other sectors. As well as specialising in NetSuite and Sage, it offers a proprietary systems integration tool, Cloud Data Exchange.

Caroline Whillock, senior finance consultant at nDreams, which founded in 2006, said: “The operations at nDreams have been scaling massively over the past five years, and our previous accounting software simply couldn’t keep up with that any longer.

“We were spending a painful amount of time on manual processes at every month-end, and we needed to cut that down as much as possible.”