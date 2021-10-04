East Kilbride software firm Eureka Solutions undertakes 'radical' shake-up

The changes will see Eureka Solutions focus on “distinct product areas” which have been identified as likely to yield high growth. News of the restructure comes shortly after the firm revealed it had seen turnover nudge up 2 per cent to £4.5 million in its most recent financial year.

The shake-up also means a new management top team is in place, with some of its “most talented operators” promoted internally. That includes David Lindores, newly appointed as chief executive after a stint as technical director, and Gillian Livingstone, who moves from finance director to become chief operating officer.

They will now oversee development for the company’s dedicated new business divisions.

Lindores said: “The changes we’ve made are radical, but were also essential. We’ve gone from being a small business founded in 2004 to having 65 staff with blue chip clients all over the UK.

“Meanwhile, we believe we are on the brink of realising the global potential of our own, bespoke software integration platform. We want to be ready for the growth and the opportunities that will bring. The changes we have made are part of those preparations.

“These are incredibly exciting times for Eureka Solutions and for the highly-skilled and motivated team who have made this possible and deserve major praise for getting us here.”

Livingstone said: “Our team is well-established and includes many people who were originally recruited as graduates.

“The new divisional structure creates clear career progression opportunities for them. In turn, that can only benefit our customers as we support them through their own growth.”

Founded in 2004 to support smaller businesses with their financial systems, Eureka quickly became a software developer in its own right. It has been named Sage Developer of the Year five times.

Further diversification followed in 2012, when it added NetSuite to its portfolio.

Lindores added: “Taking a step back, and looking at the way our business was organised in relation to the size and complexity we have reached, was an insightful experience.”

