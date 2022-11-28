A new male grooming venue known as The Mantuary has opened in Dundee, including a remit to help foster the mental wellbeing of clients.

Those behind the new venture on Commercial Street say it has been designed to be more than the average salon, “inspired by the secret and shadowy clubs of the 1920s”, and aims to “revolutionise” male self-care in the increasingly trendy city. In addition to providing traditional barbering services, manicures, pedicures, waxing, and even holistic therapies such as reflexology and Indian head massage are on offer, with guests invited to enjoy a coffee and “savour the ambience” before and after their appointments, amid decor including bespoke artwork from contemporary British artists JJ Adams and Richard Blunt.

Additionally, as well as space to catch up with emails, chat with friends, or just enjoy some down time, the idea of supporting client mental wellbeing is “central” to the salon. Each member of the team has completed mental health first aid training, and a bespoke CBD product line designed to relax and destress is currently in production.

General manager Savannah Lockerbie said: “It’s been wonderful to have enjoyed such a warm welcome to Dundee. We’re offering a unique concept which has been so well received. Much more than your average man cave, The Mantuary is a space where clients can head in and enjoy a coffee, a dram or a cocktail and a chat, even on days when they’re not booked in for a treatment, and we’re looking forward to creating a real community here.”

