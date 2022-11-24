Dundee-based family firm Caltech Lifts is set to ascend its revenues with a new seven-figure project for its local authority.

It said the new £1.4 million highrise lift replacement project for Dundee City Council will move it closer to achieving £4m annual revenue by the end of October next year and moving to larger premises in the city by 2025. The business recently started work on the project to replace eight ageing lifts in the multi-storey flats at Dallfield Court, Hilltown Court, Tulloch Court and Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown area of the city. Benefits are expected to include greater reliability and energy efficiency.

The company, run by brothers Andrew and Fraser Renwick, was awarded the contract in May and expects to complete it in early 2024. It is one of several public sector clients for Caltech, along with local authorities in Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, West Lothian, Perth and Kinross and East Lothian. Its growing list of private sector clients include Balhousie, Meallmore and Randolph Hill care groups, the Hillcrest and Abertay housing associations as well as Dakota Hotels, Eddrington Group, Gillies, Crieff Hydro Hotel, National Express and Rolls-Royce.

Staff headcount will soon rise by three to 26 at the firm, which was founded in 1978. MD Andrew Renwick said: “We’re naturally delighted to have won this work for Dundee City Council, after having successfully completing a similar project for it in 2016. 2022 has been busy with projects delayed by Covid and, despite the predicted recession, we are very positive about 2023 as we already have a lot of exciting projects secured for next year.”

