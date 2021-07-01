Dundee start-up to build and design adventure game for innovative NFT blockchain platform

Primordial Games Studio said the contract had been established through The Sandbox Game Makers Fund, with the Tayside firm one of the first studios joining the programme.

Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is creating a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetise their gaming experiences using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and $SAND, the main utility token of the platform, based on the Ethereum Blockchain. To date The Sandbox has signed more than 140 partners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in early 2020, Primordial has staff in Dundee and Oakland, California, and is preparing to welcome two more team members in the coming months.

Founded in early 2020, Primordial Games has staff in Dundee and Oakland, California, and is preparing to welcome two more team members in the coming months. Picture: Alan Richardson

Specialising in history-themed games, puzzle, platforming and narrative genres, the game is expected to be a social platforming adventure scheduled to be released later this year with additional content released monthly until early 2023.

Vaughan Holloway, founder of Primordial Games, said: “We are really excited to be one of the first studios involved with this ground-breaking initiative from The Sandbox. Their vision is to curate a deeply immersive metaverse in which virtual worlds and games will be created collaboratively and without central authority.

“Collectively, the Primordial team is extremely strong, bringing together exceptional design, art and audio expertise. Creating a game for such a far-reaching platform will really allow us to flex both our creative and technical talent with what we expect to be impressive results.”

Sebastien Borget, chief operating officer and co-founder, The Sandbox, said: “The Game Makers Fund is a way of creating opportunities for anyone to make their own games using thousands of voxel assets, without the need of knowing how to code games.

“The Sandbox’s game development tool ‘Game Maker’ is free to download and doesn’t require any coding knowledge. Anyone using it can then monetise the content with our cryptocurrency, $SAND.

“The overall goal for the fund is to generate in excess of 100 games which we hope will foster a community where creators, players and brands can build and grow alongside each other.”

A message from the Editor: