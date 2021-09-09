Dundee framing business moves into final unit at Aberdeen retail development

Dundee-based Elvie Framing is set to open its first Aberdeen store and has agreed a five-year lease on the final unit that fronts 13 Chapel Street. The store is set to open this autumn. The other three tenants in the development are Ironstone, Arch & Main and Almondline.

Dundee-based Elvie Framing is set to open its first Aberdeen store and has agreed a five-year lease on the final unit that fronts 13 Chapel Street. The store is set to open this autumn.

The other three tenants in the development are Ironstone, Arch & Main and Almondline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Barrack, chairman and founder of Knight Property Group, said: “Securing the final tenant for this retail development is a fantastic boost for the retail offering in the city centre and in particular the west end

“We were committed to providing the quality retail units our customers wanted and wish each tenant every success as the city centre begins to open up again.”

Daniel Mitchell, graduate surveyor at FG Burnett, agent for Knight Property Group at 13 Chapel Street, said: “This development has generated a good level of interest, with tenants being attracted by the quality of the space, as well as the excellent location, which offers access to a high percentage of the city centre footfall.”

Lee Whyte, owner of Elvie Framing, added: “We've been the best kept secret behind much of the UK's framing business for a number of years. Many of the pictures and frames on office walls and homes started life within our Dundee factory.

“We felt the time was right to expand the business and share that story beyond our Dundee roots with an additional retail unit - Aberdeen was the obvious choice.”

A message from the Editor: