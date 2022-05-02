Dundee aquaculture tech specialist ties up maiden distributor deal for Asia

The newly formed partnership will see Australian equipment supplier Fresh by Design supply the company’s gear to its customers across Australia and New Zealand. This will include equipment for salmon, prawn and smolt stunning.

Ace Aquatec’s in-water electrical stunner is said to have a proven track record in improving fish welfare and reducing stress at harvest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a team of experienced aquaculture professionals, Fresh by Design will be offering “comprehensive and diverse consultancy” to fish farmers looking to adopt higher welfare standards and trialling the products.

Tara McGregor-Woodhams, Ace Aquatec’s chief sales and marketing officer, said: “Our electrical stunners have already gained a lot of attraction in the Asia Pacific region as the discussion around ethical farming continues to be a key topic for many supermarkets, producers, and end consumers.

“We’ve seen a ton of demand for our salmon, prawn and smolt stunners in the last 12 months so we’re very excited to partner with Fresh by Design who are well regarded and positioned to roll out and service our leading-edge technology in the region.”

Fresh By Design general manager, Lachlan Bassett, added: “We’re looking forward to representing Ace Aquatec in our region where we have a long and successful history of providing system design and high-quality equipment to our customers.”

Over the last few years, Ace Aquatec has become a global technology provider with offices in the UK, Norway, North America and Chile.