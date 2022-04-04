Mowi takes 'salmon wagon' on the road after two-year delay to raise funds for Scottish charities

Kicking off on May 2, the striking food truck will hit the road, visiting various locations across the country to support ten causes.

The wagon arrives at local events fully stocked by the firm, formerly known as Marine Harvest, and manned by its chefs, with proceeds from the sale of food benefiting the chosen charities.

Jayne MacKay, community engagement officer at Mowi Scotland, said, “We were set to launch the salmon wagon in March 2020 just when the pandemic took hold in Scotland so had to cancel all that year’s - and subsequent - events.

“It’s been a frustrating two years but we are delighted to finally see the striking wagon hit the road.

“I think after what has been an extremely tough time for the country - not to mention the cancellation of countless events that have traditionally raised vital funds for communities - it will be great to get out to these gatherings and show our support for charities across Scotland.”

She added: “We are delighted to be working with the chosen ten events and can’t wait to serve up our tasty salmon to benefit local good causes. As a world leader in sustainability it is really important to Mowi to support the communities we work in and see them flourish and this is just a small part of that.”

Among the events being visited are May’s Rosyth Gala, Glengarry Highland Games in July and the Sunart Show in Strontian in August. The company has a large operation in Rosyth in Fife.

Marine Harvest said that it was going back to its roots with its name change to Mowi in 2018.

The Norway-headquartered group, which has a presence in more than 20 countries, said the business had been originally established as Mowi by Norwegian aquaculture pioneers more than 50 years ago.

Bosses said at the time: “Mowi is an inspirational name that recalls our pioneering spirit. Since the first salmon was farmed in 1964, we have grown into a global fully integrated company, including breeding, feed, farming, processing and sales.”

